Are Investors Undervaluing Gray Television (GTN) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Gray Television (GTN). GTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We also note that GTN holds a PEG ratio of 0.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GTN's industry has an average PEG of 1.22 right now. Over the last 12 months, GTN's PEG has been as high as 1.64 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.63.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that GTN has a P/CF ratio of 4.14. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 9.88. Over the past year, GTN's P/CF has been as high as 6.24 and as low as 2.78, with a median of 3.99.

If you're looking for another solid Broadcast Radio and Television value stock, take a look at Nexstar Media Group (NXST). NXST is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 7.12 and a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 13.70 and 1.22, respectively.

NXST's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.69 and as low as 5.60, with a median of 7.06. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.87, as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.71.

Nexstar Media Group also has a P/B ratio of 2.37 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 8.47. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.72, as low as 2.11, with a median of 2.42.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Gray Television and Nexstar Media Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GTN and NXST is an impressive value stock right now.

