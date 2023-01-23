Are Investors Undervaluing GN Store Nord (GNNDY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

GN Store Nord (GNNDY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GNNDY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.52 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.79. Over the last 12 months, GNNDY's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.83 and as low as 7.03, with a median of 13.09.

Investors should also recognize that GNNDY has a P/B ratio of 3.54. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.76. GNNDY's P/B has been as high as 8.62 and as low as 2.20, with a median of 4.82, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. GNNDY has a P/S ratio of 1.36. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.87.

If you're looking for another solid Medical - Products value stock, take a look at Koninklijke Philips (PHG). PHG is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 15.20 and a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 22.79 and 2.87, respectively.

PHG's Forward P/E has been as high as 25.96 and as low as 9.44, with a median of 13.40. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.60, as low as 0.85, with a median of 1.21.

Koninklijke Philips also has a P/B ratio of 0.91 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 4.76. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.85, as low as 0.67, with a median of 1.16.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in GN Store Nord and Koninklijke Philips's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GNNDY and PHG is an impressive value stock right now.

