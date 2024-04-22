Are Investors Undervaluing Global Partners (GLP) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Global Partners (GLP). GLP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.19 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.23. Over the past 52 weeks, GLP's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.92 and as low as 7.80, with a median of 9.19.

Another notable valuation metric for GLP is its P/B ratio of 2.33. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.41. Within the past 52 weeks, GLP's P/B has been as high as 2.54 and as low as 1.51, with a median of 1.75.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that GLP has a P/CF ratio of 6.01. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. GLP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.35. Over the past 52 weeks, GLP's P/CF has been as high as 6.53 and as low as 2.11, with a median of 4.04.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Global Partners's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GLP looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Global Partners LP (GLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

