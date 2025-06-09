Are Investors Undervaluing Global Blue Group (GB) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Global Blue Group (GB) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 22.48 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 23.67. Over the past 52 weeks, GB's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.71 and as low as 11.72, with a median of 16.92.

Finally, investors should note that GB has a P/CF ratio of 14.52. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.86. GB's P/CF has been as high as 19.51 and as low as 10, with a median of 14.46, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Global Blue Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GB sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

