Are Investors Undervaluing Glencore (GLNCY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Glencore (GLNCY). GLNCY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.78. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.03. Over the last 12 months, GLNCY's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.53 and as low as 3.86, with a median of 5.46.

We should also highlight that GLNCY has a P/B ratio of 1.97. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GLNCY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.74. Over the past year, GLNCY's P/B has been as high as 2.49 and as low as 1.40, with a median of 1.92.

Investors could also keep in mind Teck Resources (TECK), an Mining - Miscellaneous stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Teck Resources is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.19 while its PEG ratio sits at 1.88. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 12.03 and average PEG ratio of 1.19.

TECK's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 10.26 and as low as 4.16, with a median of 6.50, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 5.32 and as low as 0.11, with a median of 0.22, all within the past year.

Teck Resources sports a P/B ratio of 1.06 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.74. In the past 52 weeks, TECK's P/B has been as high as 1.23, as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.92.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Glencore and Teck Resources strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GLNCY and TECK look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.