Are Investors Undervaluing Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT). GILT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. GILT has a P/S ratio of 1.25. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.41.

Finally, we should also recognize that GILT has a P/CF ratio of 10.05. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 31.89. GILT's P/CF has been as high as 11.55 and as low as 6.75, with a median of 8.66, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Gilat Satellite Networks is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GILT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

