Are Investors Undervaluing GIII Apparel Group (GIII) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is GIII Apparel Group (GIII). GIII is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.30, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.47. Over the past year, GIII's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.23 and as low as 6.29, with a median of 7.70.

Investors should also note that GIII holds a PEG ratio of 0.47. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. GIII's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.10. GIII's PEG has been as high as 0.47 and as low as 0.45, with a median of 0.46, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. GIII has a P/S ratio of 0.38. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.67.

Hanesbrands (HBI) may be another strong Textile - Apparel stock to add to your shortlist. HBI is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Hanesbrands also has a P/B ratio of 5.33 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 5.84. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 5.97, as low as 3.31, with a median of 4.93.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that GIII Apparel Group and Hanesbrands are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GIII and HBI sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

