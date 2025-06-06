Are Investors Undervaluing Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Gibraltar Industries (ROCK). ROCK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.24, which compares to its industry's average of 15.41. Over the past year, ROCK's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.73 and as low as 9.82, with a median of 13.33.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ROCK has a P/S ratio of 1.34. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.47.

Finally, we should also recognize that ROCK has a P/CF ratio of 11.04. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.56. Over the past 52 weeks, ROCK's P/CF has been as high as 17.42 and as low as 9.37, with a median of 14.14.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Gibraltar Industries's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ROCK is an impressive value stock right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

