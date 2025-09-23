Are Investors Undervaluing Gentex (GNTX) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Gentex (GNTX). GNTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 15.03, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.78. GNTX's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.46 and as low as 10.60, with a median of 13.03, all within the past year.

GNTX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.07. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. GNTX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.39. Over the last 12 months, GNTX's PEG has been as high as 1.08 and as low as 0.75, with a median of 0.85.

Investors should also recognize that GNTX has a P/B ratio of 2.59. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.68. Over the past year, GNTX's P/B has been as high as 2.97 and as low as 1.89, with a median of 2.41.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Gentex is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GNTX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

