Are Investors Undervaluing Gentex (GNTX) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Gentex (GNTX). GNTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.93. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.78. Over the past 52 weeks, GNTX's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.46 and as low as 10.60, with a median of 12.94.

We also note that GNTX holds a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. GNTX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.36. GNTX's PEG has been as high as 1.08 and as low as 0.75, with a median of 0.85, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that GNTX has a P/B ratio of 2.1. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.68. Over the past 12 months, GNTX's P/B has been as high as 3.32 and as low as 1.89, with a median of 2.56.

If you're looking for another solid Automotive - Original Equipment value stock, take a look at Gentherm (THRM). THRM is a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Gentherm sports a P/B ratio of 1.47 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.68. In the past 52 weeks, THRM's P/B has been as high as 2.70, as low as 1.11, with a median of 1.89.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Gentex and Gentherm's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GNTX and THRM is an impressive value stock right now.

