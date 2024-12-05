Are Investors Undervaluing Genpact (G) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Genpact (G). G is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.32. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.39. Over the past year, G's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.92 and as low as 9.75, with a median of 11.09.

G is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. G's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.79. Within the past year, G's PEG has been as high as 1.66 and as low as 1.23, with a median of 1.36.

Finally, our model also underscores that G has a P/CF ratio of 10.76. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. G's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 17.65. G's P/CF has been as high as 12.07 and as low as 7.46, with a median of 8.68, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Genpact is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, G sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

