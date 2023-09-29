Are Investors Undervaluing GEE Group (JOB) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is GEE Group (JOB). JOB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.81, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.68. Over the past 52 weeks, JOB's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.57 and as low as 4.58, with a median of 6.10.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. JOB has a P/S ratio of 0.41. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.45.

Finally, our model also underscores that JOB has a P/CF ratio of 5.65. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 9.02. Over the past 52 weeks, JOB's P/CF has been as high as 9.46 and as low as 2.29, with a median of 5.84.

If you're looking for another solid Staffing Firms value stock, take a look at ManpowerGroup (MAN). MAN is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of ManpowerGroup currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 11.16, and its PEG ratio is 6.31. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 13.68 and 1.51.

MAN's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 13.25 and as low as 7.87, with a median of 11.67, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 7.48 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 1.92, all within the past year.

ManpowerGroup sports a P/B ratio of 1.50 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.18. In the past 52 weeks, MAN's P/B has been as high as 1.90, as low as 1.39, with a median of 1.63.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in GEE Group and ManpowerGroup strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, JOB and MAN look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.