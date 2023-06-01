Are Investors Undervaluing GasLog Partners (GLOP) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

GasLog Partners (GLOP) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GLOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 4.34 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 4.68. Over the past 52 weeks, GLOP's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.71 and as low as 2.89, with a median of 4.16.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is GLOP's P/B ratio of 0.63. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.04. Within the past 52 weeks, GLOP's P/B has been as high as 0.71 and as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.59.

Finally, our model also underscores that GLOP has a P/CF ratio of 2.11. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. GLOP's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 2.67. GLOP's P/CF has been as high as 4.55 and as low as 1.60, with a median of 3.26, all within the past year.

Global Ship Lease (GSL) may be another strong Transportation - Shipping stock to add to your shortlist. GSL is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Global Ship Lease also has a P/B ratio of 0.64 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.04. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.08, as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.70.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that GasLog Partners and Global Ship Lease are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GLOP and GSL sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

