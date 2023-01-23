Are Investors Undervaluing GasLog Partners (GLOP) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is GasLog Partners (GLOP). GLOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 3.22, while its industry has an average P/E of 4.64. GLOP's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.71 and as low as 2.27, with a median of 3.69, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that GLOP has a P/B ratio of 0.55. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GLOP's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.10. GLOP's P/B has been as high as 0.68 and as low as 0.30, with a median of 0.49, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GLOP has a P/S ratio of 1.01. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.04.

Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Additionally, Navios Maritime Partners has a P/B ratio of 0.35 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.10. For NMM, this valuation metric has been as high as 0.62, as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.42 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in GasLog Partners and Navios Maritime Partners strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GLOP and NMM look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

