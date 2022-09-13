Are Investors Undervaluing GasLog Partners (GLOP) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is GasLog Partners (GLOP). GLOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for GLOP is its P/B ratio of 0.53. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GLOP's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.17. Over the past 12 months, GLOP's P/B has been as high as 0.60 and as low as 0.30, with a median of 0.41.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. GLOP has a P/S ratio of 0.97. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.22.

Investors could also keep in mind Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP), an Transportation - Shipping stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Tsakos Energy Navigation also has a P/B ratio of 0.25 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.17. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 0.25, as low as 0.09, with a median of 0.13.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that GasLog Partners and Tsakos Energy Navigation are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GLOP and TNP sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.



