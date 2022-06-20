Are Investors Undervaluing GasLog Partners (GLOP) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is GasLog Partners (GLOP). GLOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also recognize that GLOP has a P/B ratio of 0.53. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.08. GLOP's P/B has been as high as 0.60 and as low as 0.24, with a median of 0.36, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GLOP has a P/S ratio of 0.93. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.33.

Investors could also keep in mind Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), an Transportation - Shipping stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Navios Maritime Partners also has a P/B ratio of 0.41 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.08. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 0.62, as low as 0.27, with a median of 0.43.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that GasLog Partners and Navios Maritime Partners are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GLOP and NMM feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.