Are Investors Undervaluing Garrett Motion (GTX) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Garrett Motion (GTX). GTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.11 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.59. GTX's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.41 and as low as 6.04, with a median of 7.29, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. GTX has a P/S ratio of 0.51. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.52.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Garrett Motion is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GTX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

