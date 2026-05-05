Are Investors Undervaluing Fujifilm (FUJIY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Fujifilm (FUJIY). FUJIY is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 15.25 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.50. Over the past year, FUJIY's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.24 and as low as 12.35, with a median of 14.86.

We should also highlight that FUJIY has a P/B ratio of 1.28. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.76. Over the past 12 months, FUJIY's P/B has been as high as 1.54 and as low as 1.02, with a median of 1.22.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. FUJIY has a P/S ratio of 1.02. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.2.

Finally, we should also recognize that FUJIY has a P/CF ratio of 10.33. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. FUJIY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.74. Over the past year, FUJIY's P/CF has been as high as 11.90 and as low as 2.34, with a median of 9.02.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Fujifilm is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FUJIY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (FUJIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.