Are Investors Undervaluing Fresenius SE & Co. (FSNUY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Fresenius SE & Co. (FSNUY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FSNUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.79. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.89. Over the past year, FSNUY's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.66 and as low as 7.16, with a median of 8.98.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. FSNUY has a P/S ratio of 0.52. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.39.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Fresenius SE & Co.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that FSNUY is an impressive value stock right now.

