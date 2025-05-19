Are Investors Undervaluing Fox (FOX) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Fox (FOX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FOX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.88, which compares to its industry's average of 29.98. Over the last 12 months, FOX's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.47 and as low as 8.52, with a median of 10.65.

FOX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.32. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. FOX's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.41. Over the past 52 weeks, FOX's PEG has been as high as 7.31 and as low as 1.13, with a median of 1.76.

Another notable valuation metric for FOX is its P/B ratio of 2. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.84. Over the past year, FOX's P/B has been as high as 2.12 and as low as 1.33, with a median of 1.72.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that FOX has a P/CF ratio of 9.17. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. FOX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.58. FOX's P/CF has been as high as 9.69 and as low as 7.31, with a median of 8.53, all within the past year.

Another great Broadcast Radio and Television stock you could consider is Fox (FOXA), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Fox is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.29 while its PEG ratio sits at 1.23. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 29.98 and average PEG ratio of 1.41.

FOXA's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.77 and as low as 8.77, with a median of 11.56. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.07, as low as 1.04, with a median of 1.24.

Fox sports a P/B ratio of 2.17 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 5.84. In the past 52 weeks, FOXA's P/B has been as high as 2.27, as low as 1.43, with a median of 1.84.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Fox and Fox strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FOX and FOXA look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

