Are Investors Undervaluing Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Flexsteel Industries (FLXS). FLXS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.06 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.05. Over the past 52 weeks, FLXS's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.87 and as low as 8.41, with a median of 10.26.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is FLXS's P/B ratio of 1.25. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. FLXS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.51. FLXS's P/B has been as high as 1.46 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 0.74, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. FLXS has a P/S ratio of 0.45. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.46.

Finally, investors should note that FLXS has a P/CF ratio of 9.72. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. FLXS's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.33. Within the past 12 months, FLXS's P/CF has been as high as 11.50 and as low as 4.37, with a median of 6.05.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Flexsteel Industries is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FLXS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

