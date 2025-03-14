Are Investors Undervaluing Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Flexible Solutions International (FSI). FSI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.06 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 23.83. FSI's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.09 and as low as 5.13, with a median of 10.78, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that FSI has a P/B ratio of 1.63. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. FSI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.45. Within the past 52 weeks, FSI's P/B has been as high as 2.23 and as low as 0.55, with a median of 1.06.

Finally, our model also underscores that FSI has a P/CF ratio of 11.02. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. FSI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.11. Over the past year, FSI's P/CF has been as high as 15.05 and as low as 4.68, with a median of 7.46.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Flexible Solutions International is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FSI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

