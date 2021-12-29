Are Investors Undervaluing Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Flexible Solutions International (FSI). FSI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.89, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.95. Over the past year, FSI's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.54 and as low as 7.27, with a median of 9.63.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. FSI has a P/S ratio of 1.46. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.94.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Flexible Solutions International is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FSI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

