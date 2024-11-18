Are Investors Undervaluing Flex (FLEX) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Flex (FLEX). FLEX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.28, which compares to its industry's average of 14.66. Over the past year, FLEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.25 and as low as 7.51, with a median of 11.76.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. FLEX has a P/S ratio of 0.55. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.13.

Finally, investors should note that FLEX has a P/CF ratio of 10.18. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.70. Over the past 52 weeks, FLEX's P/CF has been as high as 10.84 and as low as 7.26, with a median of 8.81.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Flex is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FLEX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

