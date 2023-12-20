Are Investors Undervaluing First Horizon (FHN) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is First Horizon (FHN). FHN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.07, which compares to its industry's average of 12.87. Over the past year, FHN's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.75 and as low as 5.20, with a median of 8.95.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is FHN's P/B ratio of 0.92. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. FHN's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.88. FHN's P/B has been as high as 1.81 and as low as 0.66, with a median of 0.83, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. FHN has a P/S ratio of 1.63. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.85.

Finally, investors should note that FHN has a P/CF ratio of 7.02. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.14. Within the past 12 months, FHN's P/CF has been as high as 14.68 and as low as 5.03, with a median of 6.26.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in First Horizon's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FHN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

