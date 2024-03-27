Are Investors Undervaluing First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FGBI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. FGBI has a P/S ratio of 0.65. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.74.

Finally, investors should note that FGBI has a P/CF ratio of 8.64. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. FGBI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.33. Over the past year, FGBI's P/CF has been as high as 11.04 and as low as 3.93, with a median of 5.61.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in First Guaranty Bancshares's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that FGBI is an impressive value stock right now.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI)

