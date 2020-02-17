Are Investors Undervaluing Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Fiat Chrysler (FCAU). FCAU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.50. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.42. Over the past 52 weeks, FCAU's Forward P/E has been as high as 6 and as low as 4.35, with a median of 4.89.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. FCAU has a P/S ratio of 0.21. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.39.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that FCAU has a P/CF ratio of 2.27. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. FCAU's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.53. Over the past year, FCAU's P/CF has been as high as 2.91 and as low as 2, with a median of 2.27.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Fiat Chrysler is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FCAU feels like a great value stock at the moment.

