Are Investors Undervaluing Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Fiat Chrysler (FCAU). FCAU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.13 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.50. FCAU's Forward P/E has been as high as 6 and as low as 4.35, with a median of 4.96, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. FCAU has a P/S ratio of 0.22. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.43.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that FCAU has a P/CF ratio of 1.73. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.53. Over the past 52 weeks, FCAU's P/CF has been as high as 2.64 and as low as 1.39, with a median of 1.93.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Fiat Chrysler is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FCAU feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.