Are Investors Undervaluing FedEx (FDX) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is FedEx (FDX). FDX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.90. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.84. FDX's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.51 and as low as 12.86, with a median of 15.64, all within the past year.

FDX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.24. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. FDX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.56. Over the last 12 months, FDX's PEG has been as high as 1.88 and as low as 1.07, with a median of 1.30.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that FDX has a P/CF ratio of 11.36. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 21.51. Within the past 12 months, FDX's P/CF has been as high as 13.04 and as low as 6.30, with a median of 10.58.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in FedEx's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FDX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

