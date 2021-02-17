Are Investors Undervaluing FedEx (FDX) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

FedEx (FDX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FDX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.32 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 18.25. Over the past 52 weeks, FDX's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.51 and as low as 7.59, with a median of 14.81.

We also note that FDX holds a PEG ratio of 1.19. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. FDX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.17. Within the past year, FDX's PEG has been as high as 1.88 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 1.23.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that FDX has a P/CF ratio of 10.85. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.20. Within the past 12 months, FDX's P/CF has been as high as 13.04 and as low as 6.30, with a median of 10.26.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in FedEx's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that FDX is an impressive value stock right now.

