Are Investors Undervaluing FedEx (FDX) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is FedEx (FDX). FDX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.43, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.56. FDX's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.59 and as low as 9.89, with a median of 12.56, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that FDX has a PEG ratio of 1.20. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. FDX's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.40. Over the last 12 months, FDX's PEG has been as high as 1.25 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 1.04.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is FDX's P/B ratio of 2.02. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. FDX's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.43. Over the past year, FDX's P/B has been as high as 2.74 and as low as 1.78, with a median of 2.33.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that FDX has a P/CF ratio of 6.73. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.04. Over the past 52 weeks, FDX's P/CF has been as high as 8.87 and as low as 5.72, with a median of 7.47.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that FedEx is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FDX sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.