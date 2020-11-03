Are Investors Undervaluing Federated Hermes (FHI) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Federated Hermes (FHI). FHI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.93, which compares to its industry's average of 12.27. FHI's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.71 and as low as 5.18, with a median of 10.13, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that FHI has a PEG ratio of 0.90. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FHI's industry has an average PEG of 1.65 right now. FHI's PEG has been as high as 2.25 and as low as 0.52, with a median of 1.02, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. FHI has a P/S ratio of 1.7. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.1.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Federated Hermes's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that FHI is an impressive value stock right now.

