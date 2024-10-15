Are Investors Undervaluing Federated Hermes (FHI) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Federated Hermes (FHI). FHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.54 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.75. FHI's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.43 and as low as 8.42, with a median of 9.35, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is FHI's P/B ratio of 2.98. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. FHI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.60. FHI's P/B has been as high as 3.03 and as low as 2.32, with a median of 2.64, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. FHI has a P/S ratio of 1.92. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.02.

Finally, our model also underscores that FHI has a P/CF ratio of 8.56. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. FHI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 29.29. Over the past year, FHI's P/CF has been as high as 9.49 and as low as 7.51, with a median of 8.58.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Federated Hermes's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that FHI is an impressive value stock right now.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI)

