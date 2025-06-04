Are Investors Undervaluing Fairfax Financial (FRFHF) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Fairfax Financial (FRFHF). FRFHF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We should also highlight that FRFHF has a P/B ratio of 1.38. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. FRFHF's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.61. Over the past year, FRFHF's P/B has been as high as 1.40 and as low as 0.93, with a median of 1.15.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. FRFHF has a P/S ratio of 1.23. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.32.

Finally, investors should note that FRFHF has a P/CF ratio of 7.54. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.28. Over the past year, FRFHF's P/CF has been as high as 7.66 and as low as 5.04, with a median of 6.67.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Fairfax Financial's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that FRFHF is an impressive value stock right now.

