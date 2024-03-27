Are Investors Undervaluing EZCORP (EZPW) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

EZCORP (EZPW) is a stock many investors are watching right now. EZPW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also note that EZPW holds a PEG ratio of 0.28. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. EZPW's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.73. Over the last 12 months, EZPW's PEG has been as high as 0.34 and as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.29.

Another notable valuation metric for EZPW is its P/B ratio of 0.77. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 0.92. Over the past 12 months, EZPW's P/B has been as high as 0.78 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.65.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. EZPW has a P/S ratio of 0.56. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.45.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in EZCORP's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, EZPW looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

