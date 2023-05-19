Are Investors Undervaluing EZCORP (EZPW) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is EZCORP (EZPW). EZPW is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We also note that EZPW holds a PEG ratio of 0.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EZPW's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.73. EZPW's PEG has been as high as 0.42 and as low as 0.27, with a median of 0.32, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. EZPW has a P/S ratio of 0.5. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that EZCORP is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, EZPW feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks Investment Research

