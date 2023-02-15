Are Investors Undervaluing EZCORP (EZPW) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

EZCORP (EZPW) is a stock many investors are watching right now. EZPW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors should also note that EZPW holds a PEG ratio of 0.34. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. EZPW's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.82. Over the last 12 months, EZPW's PEG has been as high as 0.42 and as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.32.

Another notable valuation metric for EZPW is its P/B ratio of 0.73. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.92. Within the past 52 weeks, EZPW's P/B has been as high as 0.86 and as low as 0.48, with a median of 0.66.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. EZPW has a P/S ratio of 0.54. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.15.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in EZCORP's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that EZPW is an impressive value stock right now.

