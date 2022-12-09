Are Investors Undervaluing EZCORP (EZPW) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is EZCORP (EZPW). EZPW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors will also notice that EZPW has a PEG ratio of 0.42. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. EZPW's industry has an average PEG of 0.63 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, EZPW's PEG has been as high as 0.42 and as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.31.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. EZPW has a P/S ratio of 0.52. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.92.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in EZCORP's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, EZPW looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

