Are Investors Undervaluing Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Expro Group Holdings (XPRO). XPRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.38. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.77. Over the past year, XPRO's Forward P/E has been as high as 27.24 and as low as 6.32, with a median of 11.85.

Finally, we should also recognize that XPRO has a P/CF ratio of 5.63. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.46. Over the past year, XPRO's P/CF has been as high as 12.36 and as low as 3.41, with a median of 5.83.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Expro Group Holdings is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, XPRO feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.