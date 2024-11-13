Are Investors Undervaluing Evertec (EVTC) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Evertec (EVTC). EVTC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.11. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.71. Over the past year, EVTC's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.36 and as low as 9.59, with a median of 11.82.

Investors should also note that EVTC holds a PEG ratio of 1.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EVTC's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.71. Over the past 52 weeks, EVTC's PEG has been as high as 1.85 and as low as 0.93, with a median of 1.32.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is EVTC's P/B ratio of 4.53. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 8.95. Over the past 12 months, EVTC's P/B has been as high as 4.97 and as low as 3.89, with a median of 4.36.

Finally, investors should note that EVTC has a P/CF ratio of 10.27. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. EVTC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 19.15. Over the past 52 weeks, EVTC's P/CF has been as high as 15.38 and as low as 9.22, with a median of 12.60.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Evertec's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that EVTC is an impressive value stock right now.

