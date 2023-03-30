Are Investors Undervaluing Evercore (EVR) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Evercore (EVR). EVR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.04 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.41. Over the last 12 months, EVR's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.95 and as low as 6.55, with a median of 9.01.

Investors should also recognize that EVR has a P/B ratio of 2.47. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.48. Within the past 52 weeks, EVR's P/B has been as high as 3.02 and as low as 2.01, with a median of 2.61.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. EVR has a P/S ratio of 1.56. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.75.

Finally, our model also underscores that EVR has a P/CF ratio of 9.01. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. EVR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.21. Over the past year, EVR's P/CF has been as high as 11.01 and as low as 4.47, with a median of 5.90.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Evercore's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, EVR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

