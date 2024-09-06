Are Investors Undervaluing Euroseas (ESEA) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Euroseas (ESEA). ESEA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.53. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.03. Over the last 12 months, ESEA's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.39 and as low as 2.08, with a median of 3.23.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ESEA has a P/S ratio of 1.47. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.48.

Investors could also keep in mind Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP), an Transportation - Shipping stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings also has a P/B ratio of 0.90 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.42. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.07, as low as 0.45, with a median of 0.70.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Euroseas and Seanergy Maritime Holdings's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ESEA and SHIP is an impressive value stock right now.

