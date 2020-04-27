Are Investors Undervaluing Ericsson (ERIC) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Ericsson (ERIC). ERIC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 15.05, while its industry has an average P/E of 23.30. Over the past year, ERIC's Forward P/E has been as high as 27.06 and as low as 11.49, with a median of 17.12.

We also note that ERIC holds a PEG ratio of 0.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ERIC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.99. Over the last 12 months, ERIC's PEG has been as high as 0.90 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.82.

We should also highlight that ERIC has a P/B ratio of 3.18. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 6.90. Within the past 52 weeks, ERIC's P/B has been as high as 3.80 and as low as 2.37, with a median of 3.39.

Finally, we should also recognize that ERIC has a P/CF ratio of 23.08. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. ERIC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 54.44. Within the past 12 months, ERIC's P/CF has been as high as 64.68 and as low as -16,579.61, with a median of 24.87.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Ericsson is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ERIC feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.