Are Investors Undervaluing Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH). EQH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.51. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.69. Over the past year, EQH's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.51 and as low as 4.41, with a median of 5.

EQH is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EQH's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.20. EQH's PEG has been as high as 0.74 and as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.62, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. EQH has a P/S ratio of 0.97. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.63.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Equitable Holdings, Inc.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that EQH is an impressive value stock right now.

