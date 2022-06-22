Are Investors Undervaluing Entravision Communications (EVC) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Entravision Communications (EVC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. EVC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.56. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.15. EVC's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.21 and as low as 9.54, with a median of 14.54, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. EVC has a P/S ratio of 0.49. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.62.

Finally, our model also underscores that EVC has a P/CF ratio of 8.32. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. EVC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.51. Over the past year, EVC's P/CF has been as high as 12.08 and as low as 7.54, with a median of 9.81.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Entravision Communications's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, EVC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

