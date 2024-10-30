Are Investors Undervaluing Enova International (ENVA) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Enova International (ENVA). ENVA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.31 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.38. ENVA's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.11 and as low as 4.17, with a median of 7.10, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ENVA has a P/S ratio of 0.91. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.25.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Enova International is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ENVA feels like a great value stock at the moment.

