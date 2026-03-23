Are Investors Undervaluing ENN Energy (XNGSY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is ENN Energy (XNGSY). XNGSY is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.15. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.43. Over the last 12 months, XNGSY's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.57 and as low as 6.44, with a median of 8.82.

Investors should also recognize that XNGSY has a P/B ratio of 1.3. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.15. XNGSY's P/B has been as high as 1.44 and as low as 1.02, with a median of 1.25, over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that ENN Energy is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, XNGSY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (XNGSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.