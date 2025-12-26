Are Investors Undervaluing ENGIE - Sponsored ADR (ENGIY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is ENGIE - Sponsored ADR (ENGIY). ENGIY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.66, which compares to its industry's average of 15.36. Over the last 12 months, ENGIY's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.37 and as low as 6.67, with a median of 9.61.

Another notable valuation metric for ENGIY is its P/B ratio of 1.14. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.48. Over the past year, ENGIY's P/B has been as high as 1.28 and as low as 0.86, with a median of 1.05.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that ENGIE - Sponsored ADR is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ENGIY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

