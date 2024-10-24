Are Investors Undervaluing Encompass Health (EHC) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Encompass Health (EHC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. EHC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 21 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.34. Over the last 12 months, EHC's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.55 and as low as 16.27, with a median of 19.61.

Investors will also notice that EHC has a PEG ratio of 1.33. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. EHC's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.83. EHC's PEG has been as high as 1.50 and as low as 1.20, with a median of 1.30, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that EHC has a P/B ratio of 3.87. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.29. Over the past 12 months, EHC's P/B has been as high as 3.95 and as low as 2.83, with a median of 3.47.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Encompass Health is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, EHC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

