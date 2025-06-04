Are Investors Undervaluing Embotelladora Andina (AKO.B) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Embotelladora Andina (AKO.B) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AKO.B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.57 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 18.71. Over the past year, AKO.B's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.32 and as low as 10, with a median of 11.62.

We should also highlight that AKO.B has a P/B ratio of 3.84. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 9.13. Over the past year, AKO.B's P/B has been as high as 4.04 and as low as 2.09, with a median of 2.62.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. AKO.B has a P/S ratio of 1.2. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.62.

Finally, our model also underscores that AKO.B has a P/CF ratio of 16.04. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. AKO.B's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 22.54. Within the past 12 months, AKO.B's P/CF has been as high as 16.85 and as low as 10.83, with a median of 12.81.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Embotelladora Andina's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AKO.B is an impressive value stock right now.

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.